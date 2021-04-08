Will Margel of the Johnstown Tomahawks was named Forward of the Month for March by the North American Hockey League.
The 5-foot-9, 167-pound native of Potomac, Maryland, led all NAHL players with 17 points during the month in just nine games played.
Margel buried 12 goals and five assists to go along with a plus-7 rating for the University of New Hampshire recruit. Margel, who is currently on a 15-game point streak, recorded at least a point in all nine games during the month and had five multi-point games.
“Will had an exceptional month for us with outstanding production,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He has been a huge catalyst for our team success. His ability to have an impact on the game has been remarkable. Additionally, he has been very clutch for us finding big goals at big times.
“Will is fully deserving of this league recognition, and we look forward to more to come from him.”
“As I look back on March, we played with a lot of confidence we just knew that if we could play our game, the rest would take care of itself,” Margel said. “I play on a great line and owe a lot to my teammates. They were a huge reason behind the production last month. Our focus now is to win the division and advance to the Robertson Cup. After that, I want to be able to be able to hit the ground running at New Hampshire and make an impact right away in NCAA hockey.”
Goaltender Josh Graziano was named as the No. 2 East Division Star of the Week. Graziano stopped 62 of 64 shots on goal in the Tomahawks’ two-game sweep at Maine.
