JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman Gabriel Lunn announced his commitment to play NCAA Division I hockey at Robert Morris University when the Colonials’ program resumes play during the 2023-24 season.
“We are extremely excited to congratulate Gabe on his commitment to Robert Morris,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He has shown himself to be an elite two-way defenseman this season. He is someone that really trusted our organization as a place that could help advance him to the next level, and he delivered on his end of the bargain.”
A Lockport, New York, native, Lunn has played in all nine games for Johnstown this season and has three assists. Prior to joining the Tomahawks, Lunn had 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) for the Utica Jr. Comets in the National Collegiate Development Conference.
“He felt a switch to our league was going to be great for his development as well as his advancement to NCAA Division I hockey, and barely a month into the season he was rewarded,” Letizia said.
Prior to the 2021-22 season, Robert Morris University had announced that the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs would be discontinued. After a two-year hiatus, the program is set to return next season.
