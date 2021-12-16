The Johnstown Tomahawks will reestablish acquaintances with a familiar rival on the road this weekend.
The third-place Tomahawks will visit the second-place Maryland Black Bears in another NAHL East Division two-game set on Friday (7:30) and Saturday (7) at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
“We know that every opponent presents a significant challenge in our league,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “There is never an easy game in this league, and specifically, in the East.”
This will be the first meeting of the teams since the Tomahawks beat the Black Bears 4-3 in an overtime shootout in front of 2,012 fans at 1st Summit Arena in the home opener on Oct. 2.
“Maryland has put together a heck of a season,” Letizia said. “They’re a deep team up front with some solid veterans. Both of their goalies have played well, and they have ‘D’ men that can defend and also help on offense. Their special teams also is a strong point.”
Letizia’s team is coming off a pair of home losses to the first-place New Jersey Titans, including a 6-5 setback on Saturday in a game Johnstown had led 3-0.
The Tomahawks are 13-10-3 with 29 points and are 5-4-1 in the past 10 games.
Maryland is 18-6-4 with 40 points, one point behind New Jersey in the East. The Black Bears are 6-2-2 in their last 10.
Maryland has an 8-4-2 home record this season while the Tomahawks are 5-5-1 on the road.
“We know they will play a structured, hard brand of hockey,” Letizia said. “We need to play hard and tenacious and really be strong defensively, taking care of our zone as best as we can.
“Additionally, when we have chances to bury pucks, we have to capitalize on our opportunities.”
The Black Bears’ leading scorers are Ryan Bottrill (8-25-33), Brandon Piku (13-19-32) and Connor Cole (5-18-23).
Luke Van Why leads all league defensemen with 22 points.
Goaltender Luca DiPasquo is 10-3-0 with a 2.06 goals against average and .928 save percentage. Michael Morelli is 8-3-4, with a 2.62 GAA and .908 save percentage.
The Tomahawks are led by Jake Black (18-15-33), Jacob Badal (11-16-27) and Zachary Murray (15-7-22).
Black and Murray each have three power-play goals and two game-winning tallies.
Goaltender Sam Evola is 9-7-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .913 save percentage. Tommy Heaney is 4-1-2 with a 2.68 goals against average and .908 save percentage.
“We have a little time off after the weekend, so putting our best foot forward over the next two games is crucial heading into the Christmas break,” Letizia said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
