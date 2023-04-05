The Johnstown Tomahawks will look to keep their late-season momentum rolling in a key three-game road series against the Philadelphia Rebels.
Two weekends ago, the Tomahawks’ current five-game winning streak began with a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on March 24. Johnstown followed with 6-5 (overtime) and 4-3 triumphs to keep itself in NAHL East Division playoff contention.
This past weekend, Johnstown (28-23-4 with 60 points) outscored Maine 12-3 in two victories. The Tomahawks were sitting at 23-23-4 before the current winning streak started.
Johnstown has five regular-season games remaining.
Johnstown plays Philadelphia at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday inside Hollydell Ice Arena.
In the season series against Philadelphia, Johnstown holds a 7-1-1 mark with 15 points. However, the margin for error has been razor-thin. Six of the nine games have been decided by one goal, including each of the past four contests with two overall extending into overtime.
Goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp has played between the pipes in all five of Johnstown’s latest victories. The 19-year-old from Sweden has posted a 2.40 goals against average and .926 save percentage in the past five games, which included a 7-0 shutout on Friday. Rajalin-Scharp has an 18-11-5 mark with a 3.06 GAA and .903 save percentage this season.
Coach Mike Letizia earned his 300th career victory leading the Tomahawks on Friday.
Johnstown has advanced to the Robertson Cup playoffs in seven of its 11 seasons, missing the postseason in 2014-15 and 2017-18. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2019-20 playoffs with Johnstown in second place.
Anthony Galante leads the Tomahawks with 24 goals and 46 points. Drake Albers has 21 goals for 41 points. Tyler DesRochers and Johnny Ulicny share the team lead with 26 assists. Defenseman Gabriel Lunn has amassed 24 helpers.
David Deputy and Connor Sedlak each have 44 points to lead Philadelphia. Jakub Krbecek is 21-22-2 with a 2.54 GAA and .927 save percentage.
The Tomahawks have surged within five points of Northeast, currently tied for third place with Maine in the East Division with a 30-23-5 mark and 65 points. Johnstown is also five points behind the third-place Maine Nordiques (31-22-3 with 65 points).
Northeast defeated Maine 2-1 on Tuesday. This weekend, Northeast travels to face Danbury, which has a 3-46-7 record and NAHL-low 13 points. The teams meet on Friday and Saturday as Northeast closes its regular season.
Division leader Maryland is one win shy of clinching the East Division.
On April 14 and 15, Johnstown returns home to face the New Jersey Titans, currently in second place with a 36-17-3 record and 75 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.