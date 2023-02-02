The Johnstown Tomahawks carry a four-game winning streak into a pair of home contests against one of the hottest teams in the NAHL East Division.
The third-place Northeast Generals are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games and hold a 4-1-1 record against the Tomahawks this season.
The teams will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and play again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It was definitely a welcomed sight to be able to pick up some very important points the last few weeks,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “Even with a week off in between, we seemed to pick up where we left off.”
The Tomahawks, tied with Philadelphia for fifth in the East Division, swept a pair of home games against the Maine Nordiques on Jan. 13-14. After an idle week, Johnstown traveled to last-place Danbury and beat the Jr. Hat Tricks 6-0 this past Friday and 3-2 on Saturday.
“I think in this stretch of games, we played to the identity that we think gives us success,” Letizia said. “It was relentless, team-first hockey, and we received good goaltending from both Alec (Rajalin-Scharp) and Adam (Johnson). Any time you get that, you give yourself an opportunity to win games.”
Rajalin-Scharp won three games, including a pair of shutouts during the current streak. After missing a couple weeks due to pneumonia, Johnson returned to the net this past Saturday and picked up his sixth win since joining the Tomahawks in a Nov. 4 trade.
“All four games we had to win different ways,” Letizia said. “Game 1 against Maine, it was 0-0 into the third, we make it 1-0 then add a late empty netter.
“The next night, it was a bit tighter somewhat back and forth, but then we end up tying it on a 4-on-4 and then scoring the game-winner on the power play,” he said. “In Danbury, Game 1, we got off to a great start and carried the game all night and then Scharpy grabbed another shutout."
Rajalin-Scharp (10-8-1, 3.07) stopped 18 Jr. Hat Tricks shots for his third shutout of the season. This past weekend at Danbury, Johnson (6-4-0, 3.45) had 26 saves in his first game in net since Dec. 16.
“Adam was able to get back in after being out a bit,” Letizia said. “We had the lead, and then we maybe got away from our game slightly and found ourselves tied.
“Not long after they tied it, we flipped our switch back on, regained the lead and then dug back in to our game.”
The Tomahawks’ leading scorers include Anthony Galante (14 goals, 18 assists, 32 points), Drake Albers (14-14-28), James Barbour (8-17-25) and Tyler DesRochers (4-21-25).
Captain Ryan Vellucci has been most productive around the net lately, with 15 points in his past 15 games, including nine goals.
Forward Zach Aben, who had 12 goals and 24 points, is out for the season due to an injury, Letizia said.
“Northeast is as good as they get in the league,” Letizia said. “They may have the deepest offense in the division and possibly the league when you look at their production across the board.”
Northeast is 22-12-5 overall and has a 13-7-1 road record. The Generals have only one regulation loss to the Tomahawks in six games this season, four of those at Northeast.
“They are a dangerous team that knows how to score, and they have two very capable goaltenders,” Letizia said.
Northeast’s David Andreychuk (14-43-57) and Paul Minnehan (21-31-52) each have more than 50 points. Jake LaRusso has 27 goals and 46 points.
Goaltender Toby Hopp is 13-3-2 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. Cullen DeYoung is 9-8-3, 3.14, .904.
“We know the weekend will certainly be a challenge, but for us, it’s playoff hockey,” Letizia said. “We have to fight for every inch we can out there and every point we can get along the way.”
