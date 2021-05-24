The Johnstown Tomahawks will try to forget Game 2 of a best-of-5 NAHL first-round series against the Maryland Black Bears.
The East Division regular-season champions have no choice heading into a 6:30 p.m. game against the Black Bears at Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Wednesday.
The series is tied 1-all with Games 3 and 4 in Maryland on back-to-back nights. A decisive fifth game, if necessary, would return to Johnstown on Saturday. The Black Bears won 6-4 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial last Saturday.
“We’ve got to obviously have a pretty good bounce back in Game 3,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “We had a pretty strong game in Game 1 (a 5-3 victory) and kind of dictated the pace. We were able to do the things we were looking to do for the most part.
“The second game, a lot of penalties. Even though we were able to kill off penalties, it took away from the flow of the game. We had to dig in our heels. It was tough to pick up momentum.”
Maryland stormed to an early 4-1 advantage. The Tomahawks fought back with four power-play goals (4 of 6) but gave up a late empty-net tally.
“We gave it a good comeback but it was a little too much,” Letizia said. “It’s one game at a time. You have to go to Game 3. You have to wipe out Game 2 as quick as possible.”
Johnstown’s Reed Stark had a pair of power-play goals in Game 2. Dusty Geregach and Jay Ahearn also converted with the man advantage for the Tomahawks.
“We scored four power play goals on Saturday,” Letizia said. “We want to make sure we get more 5-on-5 action.
“Some of those guys that really had it going down the stretch and in the playoffs, we’ve just got to keep grinding and hopefully get some guys to step up and will us to victory.”
Six different Black Bears scored goals in Game 2 – Grady Friedman, Conor Cole, Jude Kurtas, Josh Nixon, Kevin Scott and Luke Mountain.
Maryland goaltender Hannes Kollen started and won Game 2 with 31 saves.
The Tomahawks’ Josh Graziano started in net for a second straight night but was relieved by Sam Evola after the Black Bears scored their fourth goal in Game 2.
The Tomahawks will travel three hours on Wednesday morning to Odenton, Maryland. Piney Orchard, known by Black Bears fans as “The Den,” seats 500.
“They don’t have as big of an arena though they do a nice job of filling what they can,” Letizia said. “They have a pretty good fan base there. We expect it to be pretty lively.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
