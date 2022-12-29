As one year closes and another is set to begin, the Johnstown Tomahawks hope to build on a successful tradition.
The North American Hockey League team will play a pair of games against the Northeast Generals at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Coach Mike Letizia’s 12-14-2 team (26 points) looks to rebound after dropping a pair of games to the New Jersey Titans heading into the Christmas break.
The Generals will present another East Division challenge. Northeast won two straight games heading into its own two-week break and will bring a 17-10-3 record (37 points) into the two-game set in Johnstown.
The Generals are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games and are a solid 10-5-0 on the road.
Johnstown needs its New Year’s Eve magic to arrive a day early. The Tomahawks are 8-1-1 all-time in New Year’s Eve games since 2012.
In 2021, Johnstown beat the Generals 4-3 in front of 2,552 fans.
In 2020, with no fans permitted in the arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tomahawks defeated the Generals 8-0.
Johnstown has won four straight New Year’s Eve games, including a 7-2 victory over the Maine Nordiques in 2019 as a crowd of 3,108 watched; and a 3-2 win over Northeast with 3,256 attending in 2018.
The last team to beat the Tomahawks on New Year’s Eve was the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, 5-2, with a crowd of 3,045, in 2017.
Of course, there is the matter of Friday’s non-holiday game to be played before one of the best hockey traditions in town unfolds.
The former ECHL Johnstown Chiefs started the trend by going 13-4-3 with 11 sellouts on New Year’s Eve from 1989 through 2009.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
