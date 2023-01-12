The concept is simple. Play consistent for 60 minutes of hockey.
Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia has preached this approach to his North American Hockey League team for years.
When the Tomahawks put in 60 minutes of solid work – as is the case for most teams – positive results typically follow.
Lately, the Tomahawks have had too many ups and downs over the course of a game, including two straight road losses last weekend at New Jersey.
“We’ve had a little trouble with spurts of periods lately, where we’ve had good stretches and then lapses,” said Letizia, whose 13-17-2 team is tied for fifth place in the East Division. “Maybe parts of a period or one period, and it’s cost us.”
The fourth-place Maine Nordiques will visit the Tomahawks on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.) at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Maine is six points in front of Johnstown in the division.
“The league is too good and the division is too tight to take any shifts off,” Letizia said. “When we are locked in with attention to detail for 60 minutes, we really play at the high level we strive for.”
Tomahawks captain Ryan Vellucci has elevated his play. Vellucci has seven goals and 12 points in his past 11 games.
“Ryan is scoring a lot,” Letizia said. “He is just going to the net and being around it.
“He’s willing to go where the game is hard to earn his goals.”
Overall, Vellucci has eight goals and 16 points in 38 games. He tallied four power-play goals, two power-play assists and one game-winner while posting a 22.9 shooting percentage.
Also among the Johnstown scoring leaders are: Anthony Galante (14 goals, 16 assists, 30 points); Drake Albers (13-13-26) and James Barbour (8-15-23).
Goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp is 7-8-1 with a 3.46 goals against average and .889 save percentage.
Letizia said goaltender Adam Johnson (5-4-0, 3.63, .874) might return this weekend after missing time due to a non-COVID-related illness.
“Maine is a potent team that plays at a high pace,” Letizia said. “We need to be attentive to execution and details for two nights and have our goalies elevate their games behind us.”
The teams played three straight games in Johnstown last month, with Maine winning the Dec. 8 series opener (5-2) and the Tomahawks taking the next two contests on Dec. 9 (6-4) and Dec. 10 (5-2).
Brendan Gibbons leads the Nordiques with 31 points, including 11 goals. Henrik Hallberg, Anthony Achille and Patrick Schmiedlin each have 27 points.
Goaltenders Kael Depape (8-5-1) and Thomas Heaney (8-7-1) have combined for 16 wins.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
