The Johnstown Tomahawks announced on Thursday that defenseman Caden Lewandowski has committed to play at Division I Clarkson University starting in the 2021-22 season.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound native of Port Huron, Michigan, was initially committed to play at Robert Morris University next season, but with the dismissal of the program, Lewandowski along with all the other Colonial players have been tasked with finding a new place to call home for the upcoming season.
“It’s great to see that Caden was able to find a new college home after the incredibly unfortunate situation with RMU,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “Hopefully a new opportunity for him will allow him to continue his career playing for a great program like Clarkson.”
Lewandowski, 21, recorded five goals and 22 assists for 27 points in 45 games played during the 2020-21 regular season. Lewandowski made his NAHL debut during the 2018-19 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights.
“I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to further my education and play Division I hockey at Clarkson University. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped and supported me along the way,” Lewandowski said on social media.
During the 2019-20 season, he made appearances in 35 games with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.