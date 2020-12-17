Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman and Mars native Caden Lewandowski has committed to advancing his hockey career to the next level at Robert Morris University, starting in the 2021-22 season.
“Finally committing to play college hockey has been a dream of mine for a while,” said Lewandowski. “I am very excited to take the next step in my hockey career and play at RMU. I am so thankful for my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped me get to where I am today.”
The Tomahawks and Colonials have a solid relationship, with many former ’Hawks going on to play for the Division I school.
The Pittsburgh-area school made an appearance in Johnstown last season as part of the inaugural College Hockey Classic against Ontario Tech, in which three former Tomahawks suited up.
“Caden has been outstanding for us on and off the ice since his first day in Johnstown,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He has played in every key situation for us all season long and has excelled in every one of them.”
Lewandowski has two goals and seven assists in 14 games so far for the ’Hawks this season. Last season, he made appearances in 35 games with the Youngstown Phantoms, gaining USHL experience to add to his resume.
“He undoubtedly has earned and deserves the opportunity to advance his career at the Division I level,” Letizia added. “I am extremely proud of him and fully expect him to have an impact for Coach (Derek) Schooley and the RMU hockey program when he arrives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.