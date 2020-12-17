Johnstown’s John Gelatt wasn’t about to let his team go into a COVID-19 pandemic-related break with a loss. Fresh off a NAHL East Division Star of the Week performance last weekend, Gelatt converted a Maryland turnover into a goal 39 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime session, giving the Tomahawks a 3-2 victory that sent the limited-sized crowd estimated at 500 home happy.