The Johnstown Tomahawks bring a six-game winning streak into a pair of weekend games against a franchise that hasn’t hit the win column in 28 straight games.
Johnstown coach Mike Letizia won’t be looking at the records when the Tomahawks host the last-place Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We’re in a position where we have to approach every single game with a mindset that can bring us success,” Letizia said. “We know the demand of the task at hand, and it’s about us putting forth the effort night in and night out. There’s no secret that success comes from hard work and playing the game the right way.”
The Tomahawks (19-17-2, 40 points) have swept three straight series, including a pair of two-game sets at home, to move into fifth place in the East Division, four points behind fourth-place Maine.
Danbury (2-36-6, 10 points) is on an 0-22-6 skid with the Jr. Hat Tricks’ most recent win coming on Oct. 21, a 2-1 game at Maine.
Danbury’s other victory came at Johnstown’s expense, as the host Jr. Hat Tricks won 2-1 in their Sept. 9 season opener.
“Every game we play is an opportunity to chase down points in the division,” Letizia said. “There is not a time to take any days off because with it being so tight, every day is a battle.”
The Tomahawks only are two points behind Maine, but they’re also only two points ahead of sixth-place Philadelphia.
Johnstown is 5-1-0 against Danbury this season and hopes to build on that trend.
Anthony Galante (17 goals, 18 assists, 35 points), Drake Albers (16-15-31), James Barbour (9-18-27), Johnny Ulicny (8-18-26) and Tyler Desrochers (5-21-26) each have 26 or more points.
Captain Ryan Vellucci (10-11-21) has 17 points in his past 17 games, including nine goals.
Goaltenders Alec Rajalin-Scharp (12-8-1, 2.97, .901) and Adam Johnson (6-4-0, 3.45, .880) provide a solid tandem in net, with Rajalin-Scharp carrying much of the load with Johnson out due to illness last month.
“I think the contributions from different guys on the team is the byproduct of the mentality that if you do your job and play the right way for the team, the team will have a better chance for success, and with team success comes individual success,” Letizia said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.