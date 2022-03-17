One skater who won’t be on the ice at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial still will be on the minds of many in the region’s hockey community on Friday night.
The Johnstown Tomahawks will host the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. in what has been dubbed “Put on the Foil and Fight,” a fundraiser game to benefit “Slap Shot” Hanson Brother Steve Carlson, the former Johnstown Jets player and Johnstown Chiefs coach.
Carlson, who announced in October that he is battling Stage IV metastatic squamous cell carcinoma, will not be able to attend.
“Steve means a lot to the local hockey community and he’s a dear friend of the Tomahawks,” said Johnstown coach Mike Letizia, whose team is in third place in the NAHL East Division. “He was a fighter on the ice and this is the toughest battle of his life.”
The cause has special meaning for Letizia, whose wife, Alana, a breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. The Tomahawks and the hockey community provided support to the Letizia family throughout Alana’s treatments.
“I don’t think there are really any words that can describe the feeling of being involved in the battle with someone you love,” Mike Letizia said. “It was certainly some of the hardest days of our family’s lives. We were so very blessed to have such amazing support from not only our family and friends, but the entire Johnstown community.
“It seemed that everyone was willing to lend support in some way and it was incredible to see the outpouring of care. For me personally, I am forever grateful for that thoughtfulness from so many. I think it just shows what type of community we have, and how much everyone cares for each other.”
Carlson made a post on the Hanson Brothers Facebook page this week, updating his situation.
“I am getting my strength, getting stronger every day and more active in daily life,” Carlson said in the social media post. “I refused the feeding tube and almost had to give in. My lowest weight was 140 and I am happy to report my weight is coming back I'm 152 now! Talking is still difficult, seems to swell when I do. Eating is still slow but pain is starting to diminish.
“The next step I have is the 3 month PET scan at the end of April. I'm positive I'm getting the ‘all clear.’ Not sure how long it will take to be able to appear because if I can't talk, it's useless. If you have an event coming up and want me there, email me!
“I cannot wait to get back on the road to share my story of overcoming so many life situations while gaining strength from all of you.
“Also, Honoring Slap Shot 45 Years later. Our event planning continues.
"I will never forget what you have done.”
The Johnstown Jets of the Pittsburgh Amateur Hockey League (PAHL) and Johnstown Warriors of the Cambria County Student Hockey League (CCSHL) will be part of the fundraiser, which will include a basket raffle, “Slap Shot” memorabilia auction and chuck-a-puck toss.
Fans had the option of donating a portion of their ticket purchase to Carlson through a link the Tomahawks used for pre-sale tickets, though a team official said Thursday was the final day to use the link.
“We all hope and pray for him to be fully healthy,” Letizia said.
Matters on the ice will have significance as well.
The Tomahawks are 27-17-6 with 60 points, one point behind second-place Maryland and only one ahead of both Jamestown and Northeast.
Danbury is 10-34-3 with a division-low 23 points.
Johnstown’s Jake Black is fifth in the league with 62 points, including 35 goals, which tie for the NAHL lead. Jacob Badal has 49 points, and Stephen Kyrkostas has 42 points.
Goaltenders Matthew O’Donnell (7-3-2) and Dominik Wasik (3-2-0) have combined since each joined the team via trades. O’Donnell was added on Jan. 14 from Wichita Falls, and Wasik joined the squad on Feb. 3 from Aberdeen.
The Tomahawks and Jr. Hat Tricks also will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at the War Memorial.
