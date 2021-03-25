The Johnstown Tomahawks will conclude their seven-game homestand this weekend. NAHL East Division foe New Jersey will face the Tomahawks in a two-game series, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and wraps up at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Johnstown (26-7-4, 56 points) has a three-point advantage over Maine (26-13-1, 53 points) for first place in the East Division, playing in three fewer games. The Tomahawks' 17 game home winning streak ended with a 5-4 loss to Northeast on Sunday.
New Jersey (20-12-7, 47 points) is in third place. The teams have split their first eight meetings this season, with two games going to a shootout. The Titans have won the past three meetings, including 4-2 and 4-3 (shootout) victories on Feb. 26 and 27, respectively.
Johnstown holds a slim 28-26 scoring edge in the eight prior contests.
2019-20 NAHL MVP Christian Gorscak, who just completed his freshman season at Niagara, will be inside the Stars and Stripes Lounge at 1st Summit Arena for an event at 6 p.m. There will be limited attendance with patrons needing a Friday game ticket.
Tomahawks forward and University of New Hampshire recruit Will Margel was named East Division East Star of the Week. The Maryland native provided seven points, including five goals and two assists, in a three-game series against Northeast.
On Friday, Margel posted an assist in a 5-4 win. He notched a hat trick, including the game-winning goal, and an assist in a 4-3 win on Saturday. On Sunday, he picked up two more goals in a 5-4 loss. In 22 games played this season, Margel has recorded 28 points.
“Will had an outstanding three games,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He was dangerous all weekend long and was a big contributor to our offense as he has been since joining our team in late December. Will is a dynamic player that has the ability to be a scoring threat each time he touches the puck. We will need him to continue his strong play down the stretch as we battle the rest of the East Division.”
Note: Three former Tomahawks players will be suiting up in this weekend's NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, which begins Friday. This year's Frozen Four takes place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Sam Solensky is a sophomore at Bemidji State University. Solensky, a Slovakia native, has played in 36 games for the Beavers over the past two seasons. During his three years in Johnstown (2016-19), Solensky netted 50 goals and 105 assists and holds the record for most points (155) by a Tomahawks player in franchise history. The Beavers meet No. 4 seed Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Friday, set to be broadcast on ESPN2.
Spencer DenBeste is a freshman at Lake Superior State University. He played with the Tomahawks in 2019-20. The Michigan native compiled 15 goals and 14 assists in the shortened season, which ended due to COVID-19. DenBeste and the Lakers are set to face off against Massachusetts at 6:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.
Zak Galambos is a redshirt sophomore at American International College. After playing for the Tomahawks from 2015-17, Galambos made a few more stops in his before ending up at AIC this season. Galambos left the Tomahawks to join the Omaha Lancers of the USHL in 2017. The following season, the California native made his way to Canada to play for the Wenatchee Wild in the 2017-18 season, where he led the Wild to the BCHL championship, contributing 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in their playoff run. Galambos then began his college career at Minnesota State University before transferring to AIC for the current season. The Yellow Jackets face No. 1 seed North Dakota at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN3.
