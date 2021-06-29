The Johnstown Tomahawks will celebrate its 10th anniversary season in the North American Hockey League starting in September.
In Blaine, Minnesota, the Tomahawks will kick off their season in the NAHL Showcase from Sept. 15-18. On Sept. 24-25, Johnstown travels to take on the Northeast Generals.
Familiar foes Johnstown and Maryland square off in the Tomahawks' home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. The Black Bears defeated the regular-season East Division champion Tomahawks 4-3 in Game 5 of their Robertson Cup opening series at the historic arena on May 29.
Along with Maryland and Northeast, Johnstown will also face East Division rivals in the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, Jamestown Rebels, Maine Nordiques and New Jersey Titans.
In the annual New Year's Eve game, Johnstown hosts Northeast at 6 p.m. The Tomahawks entertain the Generals at 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.
The regular season is slated to end on April 15-16 with Danbury traveling to take on the Tomahawks.
