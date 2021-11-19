The Johnstown Tomahawks’ weekend will start a bit later than usual, but the North American Hockey League team will try to build on momentum at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Tomahawks will host the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.) in a pair of East Division contests.
Coach Mike Letizia’s team swept two home games against the Northeast Generals last weekend to move into a tie for third place in the division with the Generals.
"We have to find more consistency in our game," Letizia said. "We are still trying to build longer stretches of games that we are playing the way we want to play."
Johnstown (9-6-2) has 20 points.
Danbury (4-12-3) has 11 points, and the Jr. Hat Tricks are in last place in the East.
"Danbury is a team that really battles every night and plays the game very hard," Letizia said. "They are coming off a big win over New Jersey, and they will have confidence coming into town."
The Tomahawks are 6-2-1 at home, collecting 13 points. The Jr. Hat Tricks are winless on the road (0-5-1) while allowing 30 goals against in six games.
Johnstown has 10 skaters who have tallied at least 10 points. Jake Black, a Connecticut commit, leads the team with 14 goals and 23 points, including three power-play tallies and three game-winning goals.
Zachary Murray has nine goals and 15 points, while Jacob Badal has six goals and 14 points. Stephen Kyrkostas has seven goals and 13 points, and Sean Ramsay has 11 assists and 12 points.
Tomahawks goaltender Salvatore Evola is 6-4-1 with a 2.76 goals against average and .919 save percentage. He won last Saturday’s game against Northeast.
Goalie Tommy Heaney is 3-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .927 save percentage. He was in net for last Friday’s victory over the Generals.
Sunday's game will include the popular promotion "Undies Sunday." Fans are encouraged to bring a pack of new underwear to be tossed onto the ice after the Tomahawks' first goal. The packages will be donated to Victim Services Inc. in Johnstown.
Former USA Olympic goaltender Ryan Zapolski is scheduled to sign autographs and take photos with fans at Sunday's game. A Mercyhurst University graduate and Lakers assistant coach, Zapolski played in the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
After this weekend, the Tomahawks travel to Jamestown, New York, on Wednesday for a midweek contest and then host the Rebels on Nov. 26 and 27 at 1st Summit Arena.
"It's going to be a very challenging weekend for us that starts quite a stretch of hockey with basically five games in a seven-day span," Letizia said.
