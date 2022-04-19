Johnstown Tomahawks forward Holt Oliphant was named NAHL East Division Star of the Week on Tuesday.
Oliphant helped his team pick up a weekend home sweep of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks to help secure second place in the East Division and home ice in the opening round of the 2022 Robertson Cup Playoffs against Jamestown.
The Illinois native provided four points and was a plus-3 in the two wins. On Friday, Oliphant tallied two goals, including the game-winner in overtime in a 3-2 triumph. On Saturday, he picked up a pair of assists in a 6-1 victory.
The Air Force recruit finished with 44 points (18 goals and 26 assists) in 55 regular-season games played.
“Holt really put the team on his back this weekend, especially on Friday night,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “We needed two wins badly, and you have to rely on your leadership and Holt delivered.
“He has been the backbone of our team all season long, and we will lean on him heavily as we begin playoffs this weekend. Holt is an exceptional person, and we are extremely lucky to have him as the captain of our team.”
