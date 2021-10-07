Johnstown Tomahawks forward and captain Holt Oliphant has announced his commitment to further his hockey career at the United States Air Force Academy next year.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to play hockey at Air Force,” Oliphant said. “I feel it’s a great fit for me and I’m really looking forward to the next four years.”
The Northbrook, Illinois, native came into Johnstown last year and tallied 31 points (12 goals and 19 assists) in 53 games. He is off to a hot start already this season with six points (three goals and three assists) in the team’s first seven games.
“Holt’s commitment to Air Force is so extremely deserved,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “I have said it numerous times that his character, commitment and work ethic really is unmatched and there is no doubt that he is a great fit for Coach (Frank) Serratore and his program.”
The prestigious military academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado has also been home to fellow Tomahawks alum Chris Truehl (2012-13), who was in net for the Cadets from 2013-15.
“I think Holt’s on and off ice work speaks for itself when it comes to earning this opportunity to play Division I hockey,” added Letizia. “Additionally, it’s hard to imagine somebody better than him to be a representative of our country. I could not be more proud of him and what he means to the Tomahawks organization.”
