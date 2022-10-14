JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nursing a slim one-goal lead, the Johnstown Tomahawks found themselves in familiar territory in Friday’s North American Hockey League game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Philadelphia Rebels had a power-play chance with 33.5 seconds left in an opportunity to force the game into overtime, but the Tomahawks put their foot down to earn their first East Division victory of the season, a 2-1 triumph in front of 1,241 fans.
“Wins always feel good, but it’s special when it’s the first,” said Tomahawks forward Anthony Galante of his team improving to 1-1-2 within the division. “It’s my first in the Tomahawks’ jersey, so it feels extra great. This feeling is unmatched.”
Johnstown (2-4-2) had lost prior meetings to Philadelphia and Northeast while holding narrow leads late. On Friday night, the hosts were determined to come away with a gritty victory.
“We’re not making it easy,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “If you look at our four games prior to this one, we’ve had the lead or been tied in the last five minutes of the game.
“It was one of those tight ones, a little too close for comfort. Our division is very hard. They’re greasy games. You see down the stretch there, some of the blocked shots we had. Guys are sticking their legs out, guys are reading pucks. That’s what it takes to win. The guys bought into that.”
Tomahawks goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp earned his second victory between the pipes.
He stopped 21 shots.
“He was calm in there,” Letizia said of Rajalin-Scharp. “He ate pucks up when needed. He saw the puck pretty well. I thought he was solid in there and did what we asked him to do, which is give us a chance to win.”
Ryan Panico put Johnstown ahead in the first period. Panico’s quick one-timer near the right faceoff circle beat Philadelphia goaltender Jakub Krbecek to the near post 8:42 into the stanza.
Zach Hixon and Ethan Perrault earned assists on the play.
The Tomahawks came up empty on a power-play opportunity. Philadelphia finished the period with a 10-7 edge in shots on goal.
A defensive second period ensued with no scoring. Each team had an opportunity on the power play. Johnstown ended the second period with a slim 3-2 advantage in shots on goal, which included one with 14 seconds left.
In the third, Galante tipped in Tyler DesRochers’ shot into the net just six seconds into Johnstown’s power play. The Tomahawks went ahead 2-0 with 12:35 remaining.
“Off the faceoff, if it’s one that clean, it’s a mess for the other team so you want to get the puck to net as soon as possible,” Galante said. “He (DesRochers) realized we had guys in front. I just told him, ‘Shoot the puck.’ It went off my stick and in.”
Philadelphia broke through with 7:42 left in the period. David Deputy’s wrister off a feed from Tyler Stern and Connor Sedlak drew the visitors within one.
Galante was called for a slash with just 33.5 ticks left, but Johnstown buckled down on the defensive end to seal the deal.
“They pulled the goalie, so it was six-on-four,” Letizia said. “They have a two-man advantage essentially. I saw Will Lawrence make a great block on one of the shots at the end there. That’s the sacrifice that you need. A guy that’s willing to pay the price for his teammates. It was gritty.”
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Johnstown outshot Philadelphia 25-22 in the game.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.