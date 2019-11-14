The Johnstown Tomahawks will visit the Maine Nordiques for a pair of NAHL games on Friday and Saturday.
Coach Mike Letizia’s 12-6-4 team is in second place in the East Division with 28 points, two back of first-place New Jersey.
Maine is 9-9-1 with 19 points.
The ‘Hawks are led by Bennett Stockdale with 26 points, on seven goals and 19 assists. Carson Gallagher has 13 goals and 21 points, and Christian Gorscak has 14 assists and 20 points.
Goaltender David Tomeo is 8-2-2 with a 1.90 goals against average for Johnstown. Alex Tracy is 4-2-1 for the ‘Hawks.
