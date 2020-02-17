ATTLEBORO, Mass. – A trio of Johnstown Tomahawks helped the East Division defeat the Midwest Division 3-1 during the first day of the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament at New England Sports Village.
Pavel Kharin tallied a third-period goal off of a feed from teammate Bennett Stockdale to give the East a 3-1 lead with 2:56 left. Johnstown goaltender David Tomeo stopped all 13 shots he faced in 29 minutes and 12 seconds of ice time.
At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the East takes on Selects Blue.
