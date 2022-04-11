The Johnstown Tomahawks have faced adversity throughout the North American Hockey League season. No need to change during the final two games on the 2021-22 schedule.
Injuries, midseason losses of personnel moving onto the NCAA Division I college ranks as well as the rigors of competing in a tight East Division have been among the challenges.
With two regular-season games remaining, it might be appropriate that the third-place Tomahawks are among four teams competing for three remaining postseason berths in a division where the second through fifth spots are separated by a mere six points.
“This is obviously quite a big weekend for us,” said Johnstown coach Mike Letizia, whose team’s magic number is two points entering a weekend set against last-place Danbury at the War Memorial. “Nothing has been easy for this team this year, so it’s fitting that nothing has been decided yet as we enter the final weekend of the season.”
The Tomahawks will host the Jr. Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We are approaching the weekend worrying about ourselves, controlling our game preparation and wanting to make sure that we focus on the task at hand,” Letizia said.
“We have to win our hockey games that are in front of us.”
First-place New Jersey has clinched the division crown with 85 points and two games remaining.
Second-place Jamestown has won nine straight contests to pass the Tomahawks in the division. The Rebels have 71 points, one more point than the Tomahawks. Each team has two games remaining.
Fourth-place Maryland has 68 points with two games against the visiting Rebels.
Fifth-place Northeast has 65 points, with three games left. The Generals play visiting New Jersey on Friday and Saturday, then host the sixth-place Maine Nordiques in Sunday’s regular-season finale.
If the Tomahawks win one game, they’d clinch a playoff spot. A regulation loss by the fifth-place Generals or fourth-place Black Bears also would help the Johnstown cause.
“The division has been so tight all season long, especially the last few months,” Letizia said. “It seems everyone has gone through up-and-down stretches and it shows with so many scenarios and possibilities left over the last week.”
The Tomahawks’ Jake Black, who leads the league with 41 goals scored, believes the competition has made Johnstown a better team, one that is gearing up for the postseason.
“It’s good for us, playing in such a tight division,” said Black, who is only the second Tomahawks player to score 40 goals in a season. “For the last month or so, we’ve had to treat every series like a playoff series.”
The Tomahawks have adjusted since losing two key veterans to the NCAA Division I college ranks. Defenseman Dusty Geregach moved on to Mercyhurst University in December, and goaltender Sam Evola joined Bowling Green State University in January.
Forward Braedon Ford replaced the injured Sean Ramsay on the top line with Black and Jacob Badal.
“Next man up mentality,” Black said. “We’ve gone through that the whole year. The younger guys have done a really good job of stepping up.”
If the division order doesn’t change after this weekend, the Tomahawks would face a surging Jamestown team that was six points back of Johnstown when the Rebels began their current winning streak.
The Rebels defeated the Tomahawks three times during the spurt.
“It definitely will help us become a better team come playoffs,” Black said of the challenging stretch.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.