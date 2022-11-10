JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While not scoring on all of their clear-cut chances during their 4-1 win over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, the Johnstown Tomahawks scored when the moments required them Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Johnstown never trailed, though it did need David Matousek’s go-ahead goal to answer an equalizing tally by Danbury early in the second period before pulling away with two goals in the third.
Matousek swept in a loose puck that was dancing across the Danbury crease following a shot from Ryan Panico. Tyler DesRochers also assisted on the game-winner, which came at 11:24 of the middle frame.
For Matousek, the thought process when facing the gaping net was as simple as the sweeping motion he used to cash in on Danbury goaltender Patriks Berzins.
“ ‘Just get it in,’ honestly,” Matousek said while explaining what was going through his head. “It was a huge rebound, we were tied 1-1 … Just put it in.”
It was the second goal that the Tomahawks scored thanks to heady play on a rebound. Johnstown grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first when Ethan Perrault whipped a loose puck from the low slot through heavy traffic and past Berzins for his first of the campaign at 16:34. Ryan Vellucci and Will Lawrence were credited with the assists on Perrault’s marker.
While those efforts were reflective of the team’s preference to make plays in heavily congested areas, Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia didn’t see many instances of that style early in the contest.
“Not a whole lot was working early,” Letizia said. “I thought we were way too casual in the beginning. We talked about making sure that we were coming out to play. Second half of the first period, we kind of picked it up, but if you look at the first two (periods), I think (the two goals) were two of the only few times we stopped around the net and worked for second and third opportunities.
“We were putting pucks there, but we were fanning off to the outside, but when we went around the net, we were able to bang in some rebounds.”
The Tomahawks (6-8-3, 15 points) sent the Jr. Hat Tricks (2-18-0) to their sixth consecutive loss and 10th defeat in their past 11 games.
Johnstown punched in two insurance goals during the third period, scoring first on James Barbour’s power-play goal at 13:46. Danbury, which was fighting off Arsen Paliichuk’s five-minute major for head contact when he delivered a high, open-ice hit on the Tomahawks’ Nick Ahern, had almost killed the penalty before Barbour’s shot thudded off Berzins and trickled past him.
Anthony Galante, who along with Zachary Aben has assisted on Barbour’s goal, iced the win at 19:57 when he sent the puck to an empty net with Drake Albers notching an assist.
Prior to the Tomahawks’ third-period goals, it took Adam Johnson’s save at 7:40 of the third when he stuck his right leg out to halt a short breakaway from the Jr. Hat Tricks’ Quinn Kennedy, who drove through the slot before getting stopped.
Johnson stopped 21 shots in the victory.
“He was rock solid,” Letizia said. “I think we had some mishaps that we need to avoid, but he was there making some big saves when it happened. That’s what we need out of him.”
Danbury netted its lone goal at the 1:54 of the second when Andrew Eberling broke in on the Johnstown net and tucked a close-range shot under the right leg of Johnson. Chase Sandhu assisted.
The same teams skate again on War Memorial ice at 7:30 p.m. Friday, closing the two-game set.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
