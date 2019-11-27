Johnstown Tomahawks forward Christian Gorscak has been named NAHL East Division star of the week. Gorscak had a big weekend to help his club to a weekend home sweep of the Maryland Black Bears. The Jeannette native had six points (two goals, four assists) and was plus-3 in the two wins.
On Friday, Gorscak had a goal and three assists in a 5-4 overtime win. The Niagara University recruit scored the game-winning goal in overtime and had an assist in another 5-4 win on Saturday. For the season, Gorscak leads his team in scoring with 28 points in 26 games played.
“Christian had a fantastic weekend for us,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He scored some big goals, and both games were tough and emotional. His game has seemed to elevate since committing to Niagara University earlier this season, which is the sign of a humble, driven player. It has been super exciting as a coach to watch the strides he has made so far this year and we will be relying on him heavily the rest of this season.”
