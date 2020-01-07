Johnstown Tomahawks forward Christian Gorscak earned the North American Hockey League East Division Star of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Gorscak, 19, led the Tomahawks to a pair of home wins over the Maine Nordiques on Dec. 30 and New Year's Eve.
The 5-foot-11 native of Jeannette had seven points, including four goals, in the two wins. In a 4-2 win on Dec. 30, Gorscak had two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist. In a 7-2 victory on New Year's Eve, Gorscak had two goals and two assists as the Tomahawks overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring the final seven goals.
Gorscak, who is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Niagara University, is currently second in NAHL scoring with 42 points in 35 games played.
“Christian’s play for our team this week has been reflective of what he has been doing for a long time," Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. "He seems to continue to raise his game to a new level every time he is on the ice. We had a quick, important two game series coming out of our holiday break and he delivered in many ways helping us pick up wins both nights.
"The way he has continued to grow since committing to Niagara has been extremely encouraging because I really believe the sky is the limit for him,” Letizia said.
