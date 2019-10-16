Goaltender David Tomeo made the most of his debut weekend with the Johnstown Tomahawks.
Signed as a free agent by the Tomahawks, Tomeo won two games against one of his former teams and earned the North American Hockey League East Division Star of the Week.
Tomeo stopped 75 of 77 shots as the Tomahawks took a pair of road games against the Maryland Black Bears. He had 45 stops in a 5-1 win on Friday and made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.
“He was a rock for us,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He had a little extra motivation going against a former team as most guys do.
“On Friday night when we were still finding our legs in that game he made some big saves early to keep us in it. We gave him some goal support and he made it stand up. On Saturday night he came up big for us. It was really good to keep it to one goal each game.”
Tomeo is in his fourth NAHL season. He played 39 games for the Black Bears last season and went 9-21-6 on a last-place team that won only 16 games. The West Caldwell, New Jersey, native also played two games with the Minnesota Magicians and went 1-1-0 in 2018-19.
He began this season on the roster of the Minnesota Wilderness.
“We have familiarity with him because of the last couple seasons,” Letizia said. “He’s always been a good goalie. We’re looking for consistency and experience in the net. When the opportunity to get him, we took it.”
The Tomahawks also have goalies Alex Tracy (3-1-1) and Jack Caruso (0-1-1) on the current roster.
Johnstown will travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for Friday and Saturday games against the Knights.
Tomeo went 14-13-0 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2017-18.
“It’s another one of his former teams,” Letizia said. “Sometimes it’s added motivation. You hope you can use it to a team’s advantage. That guy is going to want to do everything he can to get those wins. As a team you do everything you can to help him.”
