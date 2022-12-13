Johnstown Tomahawks goaltender Adam Johnson announced his commitment to Lindenwood University to continue his hockey career at the Division I level.
“Our entire organization is thrilled for Adam on his commitment to Lindenwood University,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “Since joining our team in early November, he has been a great asset on and off the ice. His compete level and passion on the ice as well as his personality in the locker room with the guys has been a very welcome addition to our team.”
Since being acquired in November, the Chicago native has gone 5-3-0 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a 0.893 save percentage. The 6-foot-3 netminder had previously played 33 career games with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, where he had a 3.88 goals-against average and a 0.899 save percentage over two seasons.
“Lindenwood is one of the newest D-I programs and has continued to build an incredible foundation,” Letizia said. “Being located in Missouri, and with Adam being from nearby in the Chicago area, it was a great geographical fit for him. It was one of the places that he really desired to be at and when you can get that fit on both sides, it’s special. I am so happy for him and his family on this next step in his hockey career beginning next season.”
Johnson now joins Gabriel Lunn and Tyler DesRochers on the list of Tomahawks who have made NCAA commitments this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.