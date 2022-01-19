JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sam Evola produced one of the best weekends of his two-season tenure with the NAHL’s Johnstown Tomahawks last weekend.
On Wednesday, Evola had more big news, this time involving his commitment to NCAA Division I program Bowling Green State University. The goaltender from Rochester, Michigan, will join the Falcons program immediately, bringing a conclusion to his solid career in Johnstown.
“My experience in Johnstown has been nothing short of amazing,” said Evola, who went 31-14-4 in two seasons, with a .921 save percentage and 2.46 goals against average.
“Coaches, players, fans and my billets have made Johnstown feel like a true home away from home," he said. "I’ve loved my time here, so it’s definitely bittersweet to be leaving for college.”
Evola ended his NAHL career on a high note, with a 29-save shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Jamestown Rebels on Saturday.
He made 34 stops in a 2-1 overtime shootout loss to the Rebels on Friday at 1st Summit Arena.
This season, Evola is 13-8-2 with a 2.73 goals against average and .917 save percentage.
“It’s great to see Sam get an opportunity to play Division I hockey,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He’s joining a long list of former Tomahawks that have played at Bowling Green. Sam was a very important part of our team for the past season and a half. We wish him nothing but the best as he joins the Falcons immediately.”
Evola will be the sixth former Tomahawks player to join the Bowling Green program. The others are Ryan Bednard, Shane Bednard, Niko Coffman, Casey Linkenheld and Matt Meier.
With Evola moving on, the East Division third-place Tomahawks' goaltending tandem currently includes 6-foot-3 Matthew O’Donnell and 6-2 Liam Gross.
O’Donnell recently joined Johnstown after going 7-4-4 with a 2.63 GAA and .896 save percentage with the Wichita Falls Warriors. The Waterbury, Connecticut native, hasn’t appeared in a NAHL game since the Warriors’ 5-4 overtime loss to Corpus Christi on Dec. 4.
Gross is 0-1-0 with the Tomahawks this season after going 2-0-0 with Johnstown in a brief tenure last season. The netminder from Fort Washington, Montgomery County, most recently played 32:58 for the Tomahawks and stopped 10 of 12 shots he faced in a Dec. 17 loss at Maryland.
