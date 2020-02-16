With 60 minutes between the Johnstown Tomahawks and a break spanning over two weeks thanks to the NAHL’s Prospects Tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Attleboro, Massachusetts and a bye week for the club, Mike Letizia’s message to his club was simple.
“‘Just be better than we were (Friday),’” Letizia explained. “I thought we had to make sure that we finished the job (Saturday). Going into the break, you want to go out on a good note with some time off.”
While the Jamestown Rebels didn’t make it easy on the Tomahawks, Letizia’s message wasn’t for naught thanks to a 1-0 victory on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Goaltender Alex Tracy turned away 30 shots while the goal came from Bennett Stockdale, his second game-winner in as many nights.
During a stretch of 4-on-4 skating, Johnstown grabbed a 1-0 lead at the 8:35 mark of the second as Stockdale poked Malik Alishalov’s feed into the crease past Jamestown’s Noah West. Tristan Poissant also assisted on the Stockdale tap-in.
It was a similar goal to Stockdale’s goal on Friday night, which came late in the third period.
“They’re a really good defensive club,” Letizia said. “So you have to go to the hard areas to score goals. So you look to where Bennett’s gone his last few goals, he’s gone right on top of the crease, and he’s been able to find pucks and bury them.”
Bobblehead giveaway delayed: With more than 100 family members in attendance, Saturday’s game was also a way to honor Letizia with a bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.
The team had to change its plans at the last minute, at least for the collectable souvenirs.
The Tomahawks announced on Saturday afternoon that “due to issues outside their control, the giveaway shipment for (Saturday’s) promotion was delayed by U.S. Customs as a result of the situation in China.”
The first 1,000 fans of the crowd of 3,142 received a voucher guaranteeing them a bobblehead at a future date.
“Our container has been held at customs in California for the past 21 days and was just cleared (Friday),” Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard said in a statement.
“We’ve been working hard with our supplier to expidite the process but unfortunately we have to move with the voucher giveaway.”
The team announced that the bobbleheads are expected to arrive in Johnstown next week. The voucher also will feature a tear-off free ticket to the fans’ choice of games on March 2 or March 3. The free tickets may be redeemed at the War Memorial Box Office.
Letizia, who was celebrating a birthday on Saturday, was honored with the ceremonial puck drop and a video presentation as previously planned.
