Johnstown Tomahawks forward John Gelatt, 19, played a big role in helping the Tomahawks split their weekend road series in Maine against the Nordiques and the rookie earned North American Hockey League East Division Star of the Week honors.
The 5-foot-11 native of Middletown, New Jersey, scored four goals and rated a plus-2 in the two games.
On Thursday, Gelatt had a goal in a 6-2 loss at Maine. On Friday, he netted his first hat trick with the Tomahawks in a 4-1 win over the Nordiques.
This season, Gelatt leads the Tomahawks in scoring with 17 points in 13 games played.
“John has been outstanding for us all season long,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said.
“In his first year, he has shown that he has the ability to be a top-end player in our league. He definitely knows where the net is, but he is committed to playing the game the right way all 200 feet. When we needed a big win on Friday, he stepped up with a hat trick for us to lead the way.
“I eagerly look forward to seeing how his game continues to evolve this year,” Letizia said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.