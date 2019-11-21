Carson Gallagher joined the Johnstown Tomahawks with aspirations of earning a NCAA Division I scholarship offer.
The native of Courtice, Ontario, Canada, achieved that goal before the midway point of the North American Hockey League season.
But Gallagher, a playmaking forward, also has settled into the ’Hawks’ lineup and emerged as a leader on a team that shrugged off a slow start to close within three points of first place in the East Division.
“We got Carson as a free agent in the summer,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “He was a veteran of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. He’s from the Toronto area. He had success in that league. But he was looking for change and a new opportunity. He was looking for a Division I opportunity and an opportunity to help a team win.”
Gallagher committed to the NCAA Division I Sacred Heart University program in the Atlantic Hockey Association on Oct. 30.
Along the way, he’s become the Tomahawks’ second-leading scorer with 13 goals and 23 points entering Friday night’s contest against the Maryland Black Bears at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Face off will be at 8:05 p.m. in conjunction with the city’s light-up night in Central Park.
“Division I was obviously the goal. I came in here and put my head down, worked hard every day,” Gallagher said. “Training camp was a grind. A lot of good players. Coach Mike is an unbelievable guy. Junior hockey needs more coaches like that guy and coach Nick Perri.
“They just tried to let me do my thing. Luckily I was able to contribute. My job is to score goals, create offense, make plays, rush the puck,” Gallagher added. “Just try to keep it simple.”
In 24 games, Gallagher has six power-play goals and two game-winners. In his past four games, he has three goals and six points.
“With all of the prominent players we lost, we felt he would fill in a void,” Letizia said, referring to last season’s record-breaking Tomahawks team that won 47 games and earned 98 points. “To be honest, I never imagined how well he would fit in with us. We knew he’d be productive, but I’m even more proud of his intangibles.
“There is no other player in the locker room respected more than ‘Galley.’ That says a lot about his character.”
The second-place Tomahawks are 13-7-4 with 30 points. Johnstown has gone 6-2-2 in its past 10 games.
Maryland is 9-10-2 with 20 points in sixth place.
“The team is definitely coming along,” Gallagher said. “We’re getting better every day. We have a really close group. Everybody gets along.”
That hasn’t been the case when the Tomahawks and Black Bears meet.
Johnstown has won three of the four games in the series so far. All of those have been at Maryland. The loss came in overtime.
“It’s a pretty heated divisional rivalry,” Letizia said. “We’ve had some heated games with them the last two seasons. Physicality.
“Extracurricular. The first four games this season were no different. They’re a very good team. They have one of the best players in the league in the (Wilmer) Skoog kid. He’s very talented.”
During the Tomahawks’ 4-1 win on Oct. 12, the teams combined for 56 penalty minutes, 30 by Johnstown and 26 by Maryland.
“It’s definitely pretty chippy,” Gallagher said. “It’s more of a ‘they hate us, we hate them’ kind of mentality. It’s the way the season works. You play your division. You get used to these guys. It’s natural for that to happen. It’s a pretty big rivalry.”
