Johnstown Tomahawks forward Carson Gallagher announced his commitment to Sacred Heart University on Wednesday, becoming the sixth active 'Hawks' player to make a NCAA Division I commitment.
Gallagher, a native of Courtice, Ontario, is an alternate captain who has scored a team-high 10 goals and 17 points. Two of his goals were game-winning tallies, both coming on the road against the Maine Nordiques and Maryland Black Bears.
"When Carson chose to come to Johnstown, we knew he had the opportunity to contribute to our team offensively, but he has done that and so much more," Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. "His work ethic, energy and leadership have been contagious. He has had an infectious positive impact on our team on and off the ice."
The Sacred Heart Pioneers compete in the Atlantic Hockey Association. C.J. Marottola is coach of the Pioneers.
The Tomahawks will play two road games against the Maryland Black Bears on Friday and Saturday.
