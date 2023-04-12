Johnstown Tomahawks forward Anthony Galante has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.
“Anthony has been outstanding since we brought him to Johnstown early this season," Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. "He has such a unique blend of offensive skill and feistiness to his game that has led to success. I am so happy for Anthony to get the opportunity to play Division I hockey. Stonehill is another new D-I program, and having the ability to help build it is an exciting thing for him. We are extremely proud of Anthony and are thankful that the Tomahawks organization could be a part of his hockey development and life’s journey.”
The Morganville, New Jersey, native has found success in Johnstown during his final year of junior hockey. After being acquired from the Aberdeen Wings early in the season, Galante leads the team with 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in a Tomahawks uniform. His success earned him a selection to play for Team East at the 2023 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament.
“Making my Division I commitment is a huge milestone that I’ve been longing for my whole life,” Galante said. “I always wanted to get the opportunity to play Division I hockey. Playing here in Johnstown couldn’t have been any better. This year was great and being here definitely helped me reach my goals.”
Prior to joining the Tomahawks, Galante had NAHL experience with the North Iowa Bulls and Aberdeen Wings. He tallied six points, including two goals, in seven Robertson Cup playoff games.
Galante and the Tomahawks close out the 2022-23 regular season at home starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
