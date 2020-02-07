ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Johnstown Tomahawks scored three goals in the first five minutes against the Northeast Generals and cruised to a 8-3 victory Friday.
Ethan Webb scored 57 seconds into the game to stake the Hawks to a 1-0 lead. Carson Grainer, Christian Gorscak and Pavel Kharin also tallied first-period goals to make it 4-1 after the opening 20 minutes.
Gorscak and Tristan Poissant scored 42 seconds apart in the second period to make it 6-2 Hawks.
Malik Alishlalov and Carson Gallagher scored the Hawks’ third-period goals.
