While “Everything but the Goals” could very well be a hockey-themed tribute to English sophisti-pop duo Everything but the Girl, the phrase, unfortunately, told the story of the Johnstown Tomahawks on Saturday night.
Controlling possession through most of the evening, the Tomahawks outshot the Northeast Generals while also having six power-play tries on their ledger.
Northeast had the goals, though, in a 3-1 win at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We definitely had enough chances to put more on the board before the last 16 seconds,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “But I think that we still haven’t played to the way that we should be playing … Obviously, we definitely created enough chances. Now we gotta bury them and put them home.”
Johnstown’s inability to crack the Generals’ Joey Stanizzi, who made 25 saves, meant that Alex Tracy was a tough-luck loser after stopping 20 of the 22 shots he faced.
“He played very well (Saturday),” Letizia said of his netminder. “He deserved more.
“We’ve gotta put more pucks in the net, so when they get a couple chances that find a way in, it doesn’t hurt him too bad.”
The Generals picked up both goals on Tracy without assists as Trevor Smith cracked the scoreboard at 12:21 of the second with a close-range shot.
Northeast’s Ethan Destefani potted his team’s next goal at 10:35 of the third when a turnover just outside the neutral zone led to a breakaway and a shot that beat Tracy low.
With the Tomahawks pulling Tracy to the bench for an extra skater, Joseph Mancuso notched the game-sealing tally at 18:54 when his power-play marker slid into the open net with the feed coming from Ricky Boysen.
Johnstown snapped Stanizzi’s shutout bid at 19:54 when Spencer DenBeste posted his seventh of the season – and third in two nights against the Generals.
