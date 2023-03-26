JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Tomahawks’ push for a playoff berth began at the start of January following a slow end to their December schedule.
Johnstown’s quest to reach its ninth appearance in the Robertson Cup playoffs will now require a near-flawless finish over the final three weeks of the regular season.
The Tomahawks got off on the right foot Sunday afternoon, completing a three-game weekend sweep over Philadelphia with a 4-3 victory in front of 1,989 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“It was definitely big,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said after his team’s first three-game sweep since 2021. “We know where we’re at right now and how crucial every point is. We just found a way to keep getting it done all weekend. I’m proud of the guys for buckling down this weekend and getting all six (points).”
Johnstown (26-23-4, 56 points) sits seven points behind Northeast for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division.
The Tomahawks have seven games remaining on their schedule, beginning with a two-game set in Maine next weekend. This is followed by another three-game series in Philadelphia before the team’s home finale, a pair of games against New Jersey.
“Every one is going to be crucial for us, we know that,” Letizia said. “We have to continue this momentum with a good week of practice before we get back on the road. We just have to take it one day at a time.”
Johnstown does hold two games in hand over Northeast, which only has five contests remaining. Though the Tomahawks are no stranger to being on a winning streak, having the third-longest mark in the NAHL this season (eight games), Johnstown will likely need help from its division rivals to be able to climb back into fourth place.
Northeast faces second-place New Jersey twice and third-place Maine once in its final five contests. The final two are against Danbury, which ranks last in the NAHL with three wins and 13 points.
Johnstown has missed the playoffs just twice in the team’s 11-year history, coming up short in the 2014-15 and 2017-18 campaigns. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season with nine games remaining.
“Each week, each game, we can’t give up,” said Tomahawks forward Anthony Galante, who recorded his team-leading 24th goal to open the game’s scoring. “We just have to keep pushing. We can’t look at other teams and what they’re doing. We have to play our game, our way.”
Galante has shined in his time with the Tomahawks after being acquired from the Aberdeen Wings early in the season.
Last year, Aberdeen advanced to the Robertson Cup playoffs in the midst of playing the Austin Bruins nine times in a row. Galante and the Wings lost four straight to the Bruins to end the regular season before sweeping Austin in the Central Division’s first round.
Galante said the same thought process from this experience can be applied to Johnstown’s current situation.
“That was an absolutely crazy week,” he said. “It just shows that anything can happen. We just have to stay positive and bring it every day. Good things will happen.”
Exhibiting a strong mindset has been key for Johnstown’s top goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp, who was in net for all three victories this weekend.
The Sweden native came up big in clutch situations, making saves on three Philadelphia breakaway opportunities on Sunday. This was the first time in Rajalin-Scharp’s hockey career he started in three consecutive games.
“It feels great to know the coaches have that kind of confidence in me,” Rajalin-Scharp said. “It motivates me and makes me want to play better. This was definitely a new experience, but we got through it as a team, so it was worth it.”
Johnstown led 2-0 after the first period courtesy of goals from Galante and Ryan Johnson.
Connor Sedlak got Philadelphia on the board in the second with a power-play goal just 1:39 into the frame, but Will Moore answered with a tally to put the Tomahawks ahead 3-1 after two periods.
David Deputy cut the Tomahawks lead to 3-2 at 5:19 of the third period. Johnstown’s Will Lawrence scored what proved to be the game-winner with just over seven minutes remaining. The Rebels rounded out the scoring by getting a goal from Max Marquette with 46 seconds left with an extra attacker on the ice.
Tomahawks captain Ryan Vellucci recorded three assists.
“Alec had two good wins in net prior to Sunday, and we knew Philadelphia was going to go with their top goalie again,” Letizia said. “Given the circumstances, we thought Alec would give us the best chance to get the win, and he did.”
