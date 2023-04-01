LEWISTON, Maine – Will Lawrence's two goals and 31 saves from Alec Rajalin-Scharp helped the Johnstown Tomahawks finish off a two-game sweep of the Maine Nordiques with a 5-3 victory on Saturday night.
Johnstown (28-23-4, 60 points) pulled within three points of Northeast, which lost 4-1 to New Jersey on Saturday, with five games remaining. Northeast holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the NAHL East Division standings.
Rajalin-Scharp has been in goal for all five of Johnstown's victories during its current winning streak. The Tomahawks also received two assists each from Drake Albers, Gabriel Lunn and Ryan Vellucci.
Justin Rapp put Johnstown ahead 2:07 into the first period.
Another quick strike, a goal 25 seconds into the second period, extended the Tomahawks' lead to 2-0 in the second period. Maine's Kellen Murphy found the back of the net, but Lawrence's power-play marker with assists to Lunn and Vellucci gave Johnstown a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.
In the third, Nick Ahern pushed Johnstown's lead to 4-1. Filip Wiberg tallied two straight goals to pull Maine (31-20-3, 65 points) within 4-3 with 11:51 left. However, Lawrence buried his second goal with 8:46 remaining to set the final.
Maine's Kael Depape made 28 saves.
Johnstown outshot Maine 35-34. The Nordiques are in third place.
The Tomahawks travel to face Philadelphia in a three-game series beginning Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.