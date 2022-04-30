JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – The Jamestown Rebels scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-1 on Saturday night and force a deciding Game 5 on Sunday in Johnstown.
John Lundy opened the scoring early as he put Jamestown on the board 3:47 into Game 4 on Saturday night. Frank Jenkins tied the game for Johnstown on the power play with his first of the playoffs. Jak Vaarwerk scored for the Rebels with 2:09 left in the period to lead 2-1 heading into first intermission.
The Rebels extended their lead early in the second period with a goal from Noah Szretter. Jamestown led 3-1 going into the final period.
Vaarwerk’s second of the game gave Jamestown a 4-1 lead with 11:57 to go in regulation.
Johnstown outshot Jamestown 37-26. Matt O'Donnell made 22 saves for the Tomahawks. Nolan Suggs stopped 36 shots.
Johnstown hosts Jamestown at 6 p.m. Sunday in a do-or-die Game 5. The winner will meet the victor of Sunday's Northeast at New Jersey contest in the East Division championship series. Northeast defeated New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday night to force a Game 5 in their series on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.