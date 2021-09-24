ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Five different Northeast Generals skaters scored to lift the hosts past the Johnstown Tomahawks by a 5-1 margin on Friday.
Ryan Corcoran, Douglas Friberg, Ryan Gordon, Brent Keefer and Marty Marnauzs all scored for Northeast (4-3-0).
Northeast led 3-0 after the first period.
Jake Black scored Johnstown’s lone goal in the second period with feeds from Jacob Badal and Sean Ramsay. Sam Evola allowed five goals for the Tomahawks (2-3-0).
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
