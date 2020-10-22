ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Northeast Generals edged the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-4 in overtime on Thursday afternoon at the New England Sports Village.
The Tomahawks (2-0-3) haven’t lost a game in regulation this North American Hockey League season and are tied with the Maryland Black Bears for first place with seven points in the East Division.
Northeast (1-3-0) won its first game of the season. The teams meet again at noon on Friday.
The Tomahawks’ line of Anthony Mastromonica, John Gelatt and Brendan Clark produced three of Johnstown’s four goals and had seven points on Thursday.
Mastromonica scored 11 seconds into the contest. The third-year forward drove into the Generals zone after winning a faceoff and scored.
Northeast forward Jonathan Young and defenseman Bobby Metz each scored to put the Generals in front. Johnstown’s Max Neill found the net with seven seconds left in the period to make it 2-all.
Mastromonica gave the ‘Hawks a 3-2 lead at 5:534 of the middle period, his fifth goal of the season. The Generals answered with Liam McCanney’s goal 5 minutes later.
In the third period, Northeast’s Koyle Bankauskas made it 4-3 but Johnstown’s Clark tied the game and forced the overtime period.
In overtime, Metz scored at 1:05 to give the Generals the win.
