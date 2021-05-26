ODENTON, Md. – Brad McNeil’s goal with 3:07 left in the third period helped the Maryland Black Bears defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 3-2 on Wednesday to gain a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 NAHL playoff series.
Conor Cole and Jude Kurtas (two helpers) assisted on McNeil’s tally.
Josh Nixon’s goal off assists from Luke Mountain and Garrett Szydlowski tied the game at 2 for the hosts 1:10 into the third period.
Johnstown led 2-0 in the second period on goals from Brendan Clark and Will Margel (power play). Jay Ahearn assisted on both goals, while Margel added a helper on Clark’s tally.
Hunter McCoy’s goal with 2:21 left in the second period pulled Maryland within 2-1.
Both teams finished with 30 shots on goal. Johnstown’s Sam Evola made 27 saves. Maryland’s Hannes Kollen stopped 28 shots.
Game 4 is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
