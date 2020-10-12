ABINGDON, Md. – The Johnstown Tomahawks fell to the Maryland Black Bears 4-3 in overtime in a rare Monday morning game.
Brendan Clark opened the scoring for the Tomahawks just two and a half minutes into the game.
John Gelatt also got on the scoreboard in the first period to give the Tomahawks a 2-0 lead.
Maryland’s Hunter McCoy got the Black Bears on the board with a short-handed goal 5:56 into the second period.
Anthony Mastromonica netted a goal between a pair of Maryland penalties to make it 3-1 Hawks by the end of the middle frame.
Maryland’s Conor Cole scored in the third period, and McCoy scored a short-handed goal with 14 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 3.
Shortly after the Tomahawks received a holding penalty, Maryland’s Thomas Jarman scored to complete the comeback and win the game
The Tomahawks, 1-1, will have their home-opening weekend series Friday and Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial against the Maine Nordiques.
