ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Jake LaRusso netted the game-winning goal 27 seconds into overtime at the Northeast Generals edged the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-3 on Friday night at New England Sports Village.
The Tomahawks (1-3-1) received goals from Johnny Ulicny and Drake Albers to lead 2-0 in the first period.
Northeast’s Paul Minnehan got the Generals on the board with just 3:33 to go in the second period.
Northeast’s Matthew DeSpirit tied the game with 6:35 remaining in the third period. David Matousek scored on the power play with just 1:18 left to regain the lead for the Tomahawks.
With just nine seconds to go, David Andreychuk tied the game and sent the contest into overtime.
Northeast outshot Johnstown 39-23. Alec Rajalin-Scharp made 35 saves for the Tomahawks.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
