As their second week of training camp progressed, the Johnstown Tomahawks had to make a significant schedule change.
The Tomahawks are eager to skate against players from another team, but that won’t be possible this weekend. Two exhibition contests against the Elmira Jr. Soaring Eagles have been postponed due to an accident that injured three members of the Tier III Junior A team.
“Unfortunately they had three guys get in an accident, a couple that were seriously injured,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said on Thursday. “They just didn’t feel they’d be able to continue having camp at the time and obviously it would be tough to play us.”
Johnstown and Elmira were scheduled to meet on Saturday and Sunday at the North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg.
The Aug. 20 accident was labeled as “a major car crash” on the NA3HL Elmira Jr. Soaring Eagles’ official Twitter account. A Tweet stated, “Due to the incident, our games against @JohnstownHawks in the NAHL have been cancelled.”
Instead, the Tomahawks will play an intra-squad scrimmage at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Ebensburg, where the NAHL team has been practicing since Aug. 19.
“We tried to get a replacement team, but it was short notice and with budget restraints and travel, it was too hard,” Letizia said.
“It’s not ideal not having the first two exhibition games. We’re going to try to make this on Sunday as close to an exhibition game as we can.”
Letizia said 38 players are on the roster, though Chris Trouba has been participating on the Team NAHL squad that recently wrapped up competition in the 2019 Sirius Junior Club World Cup in Sochi, Russia.
The ‘Hawks coach said Johnstown’s roster will not be made public until Sunday’s scrimmage is played.
“It’s been really competitive,” Letizia said. “It’s no secret that there are a lot of roster spots available. Only a handful of guys are returning from last year and they’re battling for their spots too. I don’t think anybody is here thinking it’s a done deal.”
The Tomahawks had a franchise-best season in 2018-19, leading the league in wins (47) and points (98). Johnstown had a 17-game winning streak and 25 straight wins at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Tomahawks advanced to the NAHL Robertson Cup semifinal round. A significant portion of that roster aged out, left for college or moved on.
The Tomahawks will host exhibition games against The U.S. National Team on Sept. 7-8 at 1st Summit Arena.
Trouba and Tomahawks equipment manager Dave Dunkleberger were part of the Team NAHL squad that went 3-2 in Russia.
“They ended up playing a consolation game and took fifth place,” Letizia said. “They missed out on getting to the semifinals because of a goal differential (tiebreaker).”
Letizia said Trouba had an upper body injury that prevented him from skating in the final two games in Sochi.
“From what I heard and saw he was playing really well and playing physical,” Letizia said.
“I think he should be OK and it won’t be something that keeps him out of the lineup.”
