BLAINE, Minn. – The Johnstown Tomahawks scored once each period, and goaltender Jacob Osborne made 32 saves in a 3-2 victory over the Aberdeen Wings in the NAHL Showcase on Friday night.
The Tomahawks have won two of three games in the Showcase and are 3-2 overall.
Johnstown’s Lukas Klemm scored 1:34 into the game, with an assist by Will Lawrence, but Aberdeen's Bennett Koupal tied it at 11:13.
The Tomahawks’ Justin Rapp netted the only goal of the second period at 8:07. Johnstown’s Nick White made it 3-1 at 1:16 of the third before the Wings’ Logan Gravnik set the final with a goal at 14:20.
The Tomahawks will close the NAHL Showcase against the Amarillo Wranglers (2-1) on Saturday.
The Hawks travel to Philadelphia to face the Rebels on Sept. 22-23.
Johnstown will host its home opener against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings on Sept. 30 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
