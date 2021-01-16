NAHL
Johnstown 6, New Jersey 3: In Middletown, New Jersey, Jay Ahearn and Max Neill both buried two goals as the Tomahawks split the weekend series against the Titans on Saturday.
Ryan Poorman (assist) and Daniel Tkac also scored for Johnstown.
Brendan Clark provided two assists. John Gelatt, Jared Gerger, Alex Gritz, Caden Lewandowski, Holt Oliphant, Dominic Schimizzi, Reed Stark and Ethan Webb all recorded one helper each for the Tomahawks.
Johnstown scored two goals in every period. Peyton Grainer made 28 saves in net for the Tomahawks.
Jack Ford, Connor Pelc and Evan Werner all scored one goal for New Jersey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.