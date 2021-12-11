No lead, big or small, was safe on Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Johnstown Tomahawks tallied the first three goals against the New Jersey Titans only to see the East Division leaders score the next four.
Just when it appeared Johnstown was down and out, the Tomahawks netted a pair to regain the advantage.
But ultimately, New Jersey added a pair of goals only 1 minute, 21 seconds apart early in the third period of a wild 6-5 victory over Johnstown in front of 1,342 fans. The visiting Titans swept a pair of games, including a 3-1 win over the ‘Hawks on Friday.
“Yesterday, we had trouble scoring. Tonight, we got some offense going,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t hold up. I didn’t hate our effort by any means. We battled both games.
“Ultimately, they were one-goal games – Friday was an empty-netter.
“A little more finish here or there. We’ve got to clean up some of the breakdowns," the 'Hawks coach added. "We’re going to work at it. It was a tough weekend for us, but one we have to learn from.”
New Jersey (20-9-1) has 41 points to lead the East. Third-place Johnstown (13-10-3) has 29 points.
Everything seemed to go right for the Tomahawks halfway through the first period.
Johnstown needed only 1 minute, 7 seconds to set the popular "Teddy Bear Toss" into motion as Jake Badal scored his 11th goal of the season.
Hundreds of new toys were tossed onto the ice to be donated to children in need.
After the stuffed animals and dolls were cleared off the ice, Dusty Geregach gave the Tomahawks a 2-0 lead at 2:54.
When Braedon Ford scored to make it 3-0 at 11:33, exactly 2 minutes into a power play, the ‘Hawks seemed poised to win in a rout.
“We probably couldn’t have asked for a better start, but we have a lot of history with that team,” Letizia said. “We knew that those games have been in some pretty wild offensive games over the years and they have a lot of offensive attack.
“We knew three probably wasn’t going to be enough.”
New Jersey scored twice in a span of 1:07 to make it a 3-2 contest.
Chris Carroll and David Posma each found the net at 11:49 and 12:56 of the first period, respectively.
New Jersey took its first lead, 4-3, on Anthony Calafiore’s goal only 1:58 into the second period.
Finally, Johnstown ended the string of Titans goals when Zachary Murray scored his 15th goal of the season with 1:07 remaining in the second. The game was tied at 4-all through two periods.
The Tomahawks regained the lead via David Matousek’s seventh goal of the year 2:20 into the final period, making it 5-4.
“I didn’t mind the effort. Obviously, I don’t want to give up a 3-0 lead, but I thought we worked hard,” Letizia said. “We got that late goal (in the second), and Stephen (Kyrkostas) made a great individual play to set it up. We got the early one in the third to go up by one, but we just couldn’t hold on.”
New Jersey’s Michael Young tied it again three minutes later and Marcus Sang gave the Titans a 6-5 lead at 6:46, only 1:21 after the game-tying tally.
“They’re a super-deep team. They’ve got four lines that can play,” Letizia said.
