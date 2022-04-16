JOHNSTOWN – For the past two weeks, earning a Robertson Cup playoff berth has been in the back of the minds of all the Johnstown Tomahawks’ players.
The Tomahawks were able to finally clinch a spot in the East Division playoffs on Friday night, but they wanted to take it a step further.
Johnstown used an early offensive outburst that carried the squad to a 6-1 victory over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, while securing home ice advantage for the first round of the postseason beginning next weekend.
“You always want to find a way to get an advantage in the playoffs,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “As we winded down these last few weeks, the goal was to try and get the home ice. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster the last month or so, but we buckled down and played some good hockey to earn this position.”
The No. 2 seeded Tomahawks (34-20-6, 74 points) will host No. 3 Jamestown (35-22-3, 73 points) in Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Top-seed New Jersey (41-16-3, 85 points) will face either Maryland or Northeast, pending the results of the Generals’ Sunday matchup.
Maryland (29-19-12, 70 points) currently sits in fourth place, with Northeast (34-24-1) just behind with 69 points. If the Generals defeat the Maine Nordiques on Sunday, they will jump the Black Bears to advance into postseason play.
Johnstown enters the playoffs having won five of its past six games overall. The Tomahawks have lost three straight matchups with the Rebels, and are 4-6-2 against Jamestown this season.
“We knew how important tonight was to secure the home ice,” said Johnstown defenseman Mack Oliphant. “We know how hard we have to work going forward now, plus to keep playing the way we know how. We definitely showed that tonight, playing aggressive on both ends of the ice, and good things can happen from it.”
The Tomahawks were eliminated as the No. 1 seed in the first round of last year’s postseason, going down to the wire with Maryland before falling in Game 5 at home.
With several offensive weapons and three strong pairings on defense, Johnstown remains confident moving forward, but know the tough matchup that lies ahead.
“Jamestown is a good opponent, but anytime we can play at home in front of these fans, it definitely helps momentum-wise,” Tomahawks forward Braedon Ford said. “This is going to be a big opportunity for us, and we’ve worked very hard to get here. We don’t want to stop now.”
Ford led the charge offensively for the Tomahawks, tallying two goals. Oliphant, Egan Schmitt and Johnny Ulicny each found the back of the net in the first period, where Johnstown led 3-0.
The Tomahawks extended their lead to 5-0 after two periods after Ford and Jacob Badal each scored in the second. Ford then recorded Johnstown’s final goal in the third.
Johnstown’s defensive pressure kept Danbury at bay for nearly the entire contest, with the Jr. Hat Tricks getting their lone tally on the power play in the third period. The Tomahawks held the opposition to just 17 shots on goal.
“For the way we battled last night, I think we kind of sucked the wind out of them after getting that comeback win,” Letizia said. “We kept the momentum tonight, and we need to keep it rolling. We start fresh next weekend, and it’s going to be a dogfight against a very tough team.”
