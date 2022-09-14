BLAINE, Minn. – The Johnstown Tomahawks suffered a 6-1 loss to the Chippewa Steel on Wednesday afternoon in their opening contest at the NAHL Showcase.
Kade Nielsen netted the first goal of the game for Chippewa 6:38 into the opening with a power-play goal. Despite multiple opportunities and a power play of their own, the Tomahawks were not able to tie things in the opening period.
In the second period, Joey Sylvester extended the lead for Chippewa to two, followed a minute and a half later by Nielsen netting his second of the game. The Tomahawks again had a chance at redemption in the late stages of the period with a power play, but Chippewa successfully killed it off and took their 3-0 lead with them into the third period.
At the midway point of the third period, Cody Kempf found the back of the next to give Chippewa a demanding 4-0 lead.
James Barbour got the Tomahawks on the board with 6:24 left with assists to Will Bowman and Brock MacDonald. Despite the breakthrough for the Tomahawks, Joe Kelly added two more late goals for the Steel.
Chippewa outshot Johnstown 38-27. The Steel were 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Tomahawks were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.
Alec Rajalin-Scharp made 32 saves for the Tomahawks. Chippewa's Adam Gajan stopped 26 shots.
The Tomahawks (1-2-0) will play the United States National Development Team Program at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
