JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With former Johnstown Jets forward and “Slap Shot” star Steve Carlson in attendance, it was only fitting that the Tomahawks made Saturday night’s contest against Maryland as physical as possible.
In a game where the two teams combined for 136 penalty minutes, it was Johnstown that delivered the knockout blow, using a three-goal second period to defeat Maryland 4-2 in front of 2,616 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We’ve had a lot of wars with these guys, and we don’t expect anything less,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “We’ve played them so many times, and the close proximity helps with the rivalry. I do think that when the juice gets going, we rise up and it helps our game big time. We don’t always want that stuff to happen, but it definitely creates a lot of team chemistry.”
The victory gave Johnstown a weekend split with Maryland after the Black Bears ended the Tomahawks' eight-game win streak on Friday. It was the third-longest string in the NAHL this season.
The Tomahawks (22-18-2, 46 points) have won nine of their past 10 games overall and moved within one point of fourth-place Maine in the East Division standings.
Maine and Northeast were idle on Saturday, as the pair will conclude their series with on Sunday afternoon. A win by the Nordiques would would give back their three-point lead.
“We were solid on offense tonight from the first through the fourth line,” said Johnstown forward Ryan Panico, who scored two goals. “We were moving our feet and getting a lot of pucks into their zone. We got hard to the net and were able to pepper the goalie. That created our offense.”
Johnstown’s victory proved to be a major bounce back from Friday’s shutout defeat, where the Tomahawks’ offense was stagnant, only producing 13 shots on goal.
The Tomahawks turned around to outshoot the Black Bears 28-26. Johnstown’s offensive aggression caught Letizia’s attention, as the hosts rang four total shots off the post and had two breakaway opportunities.
“It’s no secret that last night, we didn’t bring our best game,” Letizia said. “We were slow and couldn’t make much happen. You could tell tonight, though, we were dialed in from the get-go. I thought we had a lot of good looks. We didn’t get any in the first period, but we were able to persevere.”
Maryland scored the lone goal of the first period after Johnstown netminder Adam Johnson was caught in a scrum of players behind the net. Dimitry Kebreau capitalized by pushing the puck through Tomahawks defenders Zach Hixon and Ryan Johnson at 13:31.
Johnstown argued there was goaltender interference on the play, but after a lengthy discussion between officials, the call stood.
The Tomahawks followed by scoring three goals in the second period to gain the upper hand. Panico tied the game at 1-1 just 2:30 into the frame, beating Black Bears goalie William Hakansson to the short side of the net off a feed from Ryan Johnson.
Maryland (29-11-4) quickly regained the lead after Luke Van Why scored from the point at 5:13, but Panico and Drake Albers tallied goals just over two minutes apart to give Johnstown a 3-2 lead after two periods.
A brawl then ensued between multiple players at the conclusion of the second period, with the second frame consisting of 11 different penalties resulting in 92 penalty minutes.
“I think they came out and thought they could just bully us around,” Panico said. “We’re not that type of team. We have a lot of tough kids on our roster, and we’re going to stand up for ourselves. We ended up getting a lot of momentum from it.”
Albers tallied an empty-net goal with 50 ticks remaining to set the final.
Johnstown will travel to New Jersey for a two-game series next weekend, as the Tomahawks will now spend more than a month straight on the road.
“We’re catching up right now,” Johnstown captain Ryan Vellucci said. “We just beat the top team in the division for a third time. We’re playing good hockey. We know we’re not going to do great every game, as long as we keep giving the full effort, that’s all that matters. We have to skate off the ice knowing we gave it everything we could.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.