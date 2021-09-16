BLINN, Minn. – David Vieten's goal with 8:24 left in the second period lifted the Kenai River Brown Bears to a 2-1 triumph over the Johnstown Tomahawks during the second day of the NAHL Showcase.
Johnstown dropped its second consecutive one-goal game to begin the 2021-22 season. The Tomahawks finished with a 32-19 advantage in shots on goal, including 13-5 in the third period.
All three goals came on the power play.
Gramm McCormack scored the game's first goal for Kenai River (1-3) midway through the first period. Johnstown answered with Dustin Geregach's goal with 4:16 left in the initial period. Jacob Badal and Jake Black assisted on Geregach's tally.
Vieten's goal broke the tie. Cole Dubicki and Brendan Hill each recorded their second assist in the second period.
Nathan Dickey stopped 31 of 32 shots on goal for Kenai River.
Karsten Bourgoine finished with 17 saves for Johnstown.
The Tomahawks meet the Minnesota Wilderness at 12:45 p.m. Friday and Anchorage Wolverines at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to conclude the NAHL showcase.
